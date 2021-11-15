Ashland City Council members were scheduled to vote Tuesday on several significant measures:
• A $300,000 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant for the redevelopment of the Ashland Oredock. The grant will aid in funding the $2.2 million project to construct the elevated walkway to the end of the Oredock, giving the public access to the diamond-shaped cutouts in the deck. The city plans to seek bids for the project early next year and start construction in the spring or summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.