Ashland City Council members were scheduled to vote Tuesday on several significant measures:

• A $300,000 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant for the redevelopment of the Ashland Oredock. The grant will aid in funding the $2.2 million project to construct the elevated walkway to the end of the Oredock, giving the public access to the diamond-shaped cutouts in the deck. The city plans to seek bids for the project early next year and start construction in the spring or summer.

