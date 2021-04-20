RestaurantLand

An aerial view of the land at 2200 East Lake Shore Drive shows the tract proposed for the development of the El Tarasco Restaurant, next to Kwik Trip and Walmart. City officials have signed a development agreement with developer Jose J. Alverez, and the agreement will be up for city council approval at Tuesday’s meeting.

 Photo contributed by city of Ashland

The city of Ashland has agreed to give for free 4.5 acres of land to a developer for construction of a $1.2 million Mexican restaurant.

City Council members will be asked to approve the deal at their meeting Tuesday evening.

