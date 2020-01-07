The cast of “Circle Mirror Transformation,” an Obie-award winning play by Annie Baker, includes Katherine Swanson, seated, River Macrum, standing, left, William Siebecker, Jenn Stoll and Jeremy Oswald. Directed by Alan Spaude-Filipczak, the play explores the relationships between five disparate individuals taking a six-week acting class together.
You never know what might transpire when you put five mostly-strangers together in a room and ask them to bare their souls. That's the premise of “Circle Mirror Transformation,” the 2009 Annie Baker play that is the latest StageNorth Groundlings offering.
Five amateur actors are taking a six-week acting class through their small-town Vermont community center. There is Theresa, who has just left a bad relationship and her dreams of an acting career behind her, having just moved from New York City to Vermont. We have Schultz, a lonely, recently divorced almost-50 guy who still wears his wedding ring and pines for his old house after moving into a condo. Lauren is a 16-year-old high school student who hopes she will someday become an actress — or maybe a veterinarian. James is married to the teacher, Marty, who enthusiastically leads the crew through all manner of seemingly ridiculous acting exercises.
