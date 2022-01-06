Cindy Grace Nelmark, 63 of Mellen, (Cozy Valley) passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 31st, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.

Cindy was born April 29th, 1958 in Ironwood, Michigan the daughter of Peter John Kaseno and H Barbara (Schlichting). Cindy Married the love of her life Terry Reynold Nelmark on June 12th, 1978 and made Mellen (Cozy Valley) their home.

