...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 of a NM.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Drummond — Our beloved father, Christopher B. Elkins of Drummond, WI, passed away at the age of 67, on April 28, 2023. We will be holding a celebration of life pig roast, at the Drummond Town Park. Friends, family, and all those touched by the life of Chris are welcomed to celebrate with us, Sat, July 8, 2023 from 3 PM - 6 PM.
If you would like to bring a pot-luck style dish or even old photos to share, feel free to do so. Contact Jim Elkins for further details.
