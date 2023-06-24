Drummond — Our beloved father, Christopher B. Elkins of Drummond, WI, passed away at the age of 67, on April 28, 2023. We will be holding a celebration of life pig roast, at the Drummond Town Park. Friends, family, and all those touched by the life of Chris are welcomed to celebrate with us, Sat, July 8, 2023 from 3 PM - 6 PM.

If you would like to bring a pot-luck style dish or even old photos to share, feel free to do so. Contact Jim Elkins for further details.

