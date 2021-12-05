Ashland’s 59th annual Christmas Parade marched through town Saturday, ushering in the holiday season. Santa and Mrs. Claus made it across Ashland and then back to the North Pole ahead of Sunday’s snowfall. (All photos by Tom Stankard/Ashland Daily Press)
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft. For the Storm Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 7 to 10 ft possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Storm Watch, from 9 PM CST this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate. &&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
