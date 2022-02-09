Christine, age 72 of Herbster, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN. and is no longer in pain after a battle with emergency surgeries then Covid. She was born on September 13, 1949 in Ashland, Wisconsin.
The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.
