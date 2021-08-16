BayCoFair

Kylie Olson, left, and her best friend Autumn Askim, both seniors at Northwestern High School, staff the ticket booth at the Bayfield County Fair Saturday. The two are raising money for a trip to New York planned for the Northwestern choir. Rick Olivo/Staff Photo

For many young people, collecting admission fees to enter the Bayfield County Fair may not seem to be the most exciting summer job around, but for a pair of Northwestern High School seniors, it’s a means to an end that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Autumn Askim of South Range and Kylie Olson of Maple are both senior members of the Northwestern High School Choir.

