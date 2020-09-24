The trial of an Ashland man who faces charges of repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 has been rescheduled for April 14.
Tony Lashbrook, 53, had been scheduled to begin a three-day trial on Sept. 21, but he was granted a delay in the trial after his attorney filed a motion with the court asserting that the defense had not been given time to examine evidence his attorney said had been withheld by prosecutors. The motion also asserted that the prosecution has not provided information about misdemeanor criminal charges filed against Lashbrook’s wife, Tina Lashbrook. She faces a single count of intimidation of a victim as party to a crime and had an initial appearance on Monday. According to the criminal complaint, on March 1, the victim received a telephone call from Tina Lashbrook advising her to “back down now so that this doesn’t have to happen,” referring to the victim’s allegations that Tony Lashbrook had sexually assaulted her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.