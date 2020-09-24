Lashbrook

Tony Lashbrook, seen at a previous hearing, has had his child sexual and enticement charges delayed after his wife was accused of victim intimidation in connection with the case.

The trial of an Ashland man who faces charges of repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 has been rescheduled for April 14.

Tony Lashbrook, 53, had been scheduled to begin a three-day trial on Sept. 21, but he was granted a delay in the trial after his attorney filed a motion with the court asserting that the defense had not been given time to examine evidence his attorney said had been withheld by prosecutors. The motion also asserted that the prosecution has not provided information about misdemeanor criminal charges filed against Lashbrook’s wife, Tina Lashbrook. She faces a single count of intimidation of a victim as party to a crime and had an initial appearance on Monday. According to the criminal complaint, on March 1, the victim received a telephone call from Tina Lashbrook advising her to “back down now so that this doesn’t have to happen,” referring to the victim’s allegations that Tony Lashbrook had sexually assaulted her.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments