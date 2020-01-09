Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship this week announced Stacy Craig as its new minister.

Craig is a graduate of Northland College where she majored in religion and philosophy as well as earning a degree in outdoor education. She will be graduating from United Theological Seminary with a masters of divinity degree later this spring. She was recently named to Gov. Tony Evers’s Climate Change Task Force.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments