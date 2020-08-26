CHS VB 2017

Chequamegon High School volleyball match against Butternut in Park Falls on Sept. 7, 2017.

The Chequamegon School District has canceled its high school football and volleyball programs this fall and plans to hold the seasons in the spring.

The option to move fall sports to a spring season was made available earlier this month through a WIAA Alternate season designed to allow for athletic participation when public health conditions are deemed acceptable to the school districts. The spring seasons are staggered to allow for traditional spring sports as well.

