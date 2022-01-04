ADP-20220107-SarahsColumn.jpg

The scarlet tanagers that visit Northwoods yards and feeders during the summer are in Bolivia right now, enjoying the equatorial sun and fattening up on bugs and fruit before heading north again. (Contributed photo)

Happy New Year, everyone! It's that time of year when much of the White Christmas magic of the holiday season is starting to wear a little thin for many of us, right as the conditions are finally just right for winter lovers' activities. Even those of us who wouldn't want to live anywhere that doesn't have a cold, snowy winter are often making plans for travel to warmer climes to break up the long season. Meanwhile, many of our avian friends are enjoying a long winter vacation in the tropics or the Southern Hemisphere summer. These hardy travelers go to considerable effort and risk to avoid having to tough out our harsh winters (and even the milder winters in the southern U.S. that barely register as winter by our standards!). Let's look into what they're doing while we're shivering.

Morris

Sarah Morris

Most migratory birds are insect-eaters, at least during the breeding season. Which explains why it's not practical for them to overwinter, and why a late spring snowstorm or hard freeze can be catastrophic for some species. Still, you have to wonder why they evolved to eat insects and then have to undertake an extremely hazardous journey twice a year. Long-distance migrants can travel as far as 16,000 miles, and birds that breed further north sometimes winter at the southern end of their range. They also may inhabit much different habitats in the winter. One of my favorite summer birds, red-eyed vireos, travel as far as from the central Northwest Territories to the southern Amazon Basin for the winter. While they breed in mixed deciduous northern forests, they often spend the off-season in dense rainforest, mangroves and vegetated arid regions. I guess everyone needs a change of pace. Scarlet tanagers don't breed as far north as red-eyed vireos, but they overwinter as far south as central Bolivia, where they like the same big trees they like during the summer.

SarahsColumn2.jpg

 Some local rose-breasted grosbeaks flew all the way across the Gulf of Mexico in a single night to get to their wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America, and they’ll make the same arduous journey again in the spring. (Image by simardfrancois from Pixabay)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments