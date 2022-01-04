...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 15 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25
knots.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 PM
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches with locally higher amounts of 15 to 19 inches possible.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy falling and
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Near white-
out conditions are possible along Highway 13 and Highway 2
around the Bayfield Peninsula and Chequamegon Bay. These
hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute
and may lead to near impossible travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield and Ashland counties
with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The scarlet tanagers that visit Northwoods yards and feeders during the summer are in Bolivia right now, enjoying the equatorial sun and fattening up on bugs and fruit before heading north again. (Contributed photo)
Some local rose-breasted grosbeaks flew all the way across the Gulf of Mexico in a single night to get to their wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America, and they’ll make the same arduous journey again in the spring. (Image by simardfrancois from Pixabay)
Happy New Year, everyone! It's that time of year when much of the White Christmas magic of the holiday season is starting to wear a little thin for many of us, right as the conditions are finally just right for winter lovers' activities. Even those of us who wouldn't want to live anywhere that doesn't have a cold, snowy winter are often making plans for travel to warmer climes to break up the long season. Meanwhile, many of our avian friends are enjoying a long winter vacation in the tropics or the Southern Hemisphere summer. These hardy travelers go to considerable effort and risk to avoid having to tough out our harsh winters (and even the milder winters in the southern U.S. that barely register as winter by our standards!). Let's look into what they're doing while we're shivering.
Most migratory birds are insect-eaters, at least during the breeding season. Which explains why it's not practical for them to overwinter, and why a late spring snowstorm or hard freeze can be catastrophic for some species. Still, you have to wonder why they evolved to eat insects and then have to undertake an extremely hazardous journey twice a year. Long-distance migrants can travel as far as 16,000 miles, and birds that breed further north sometimes winter at the southern end of their range. They also may inhabit much different habitats in the winter. One of my favorite summer birds, red-eyed vireos, travel as far as from the central Northwest Territories to the southern Amazon Basin for the winter. While they breed in mixed deciduous northern forests, they often spend the off-season in dense rainforest, mangroves and vegetated arid regions. I guess everyone needs a change of pace. Scarlet tanagers don't breed as far north as red-eyed vireos, but they overwinter as far south as central Bolivia, where they like the same big trees they like during the summer.
