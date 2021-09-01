We finally got some much-needed rain here in the Northland and especially northern Minnesota where forest fires have been raging. It wasn't enough to fill up some of our smaller creeks and more seasonal waterfalls, the ones I've been putting off visiting this summer. Unless the weather changes dramatically this fall, it'll be better to visit them during the spring melt-off. Fortunately we have some larger rivers in the area with spectacular natural features and enough water in them to make a trip off the beaten path worthwhile. So at the end of August I decided to entirely disregard TLC's advice and go chasing waterfalls.
Iron County in Wisconsin has a number of waterfalls squirrelled away in its rolling hills, hollows and gorges. Zoom in a little ways on Google Maps and a number of them pop up on the screen. I visited a couple of areas not far over the county line near Gurney. The first place, Potato River Falls, is well-known and frequently photographed by South Shore denizens. In spite of all this, the little park where the falls are located has a very low profile. There's a small sign off of Highway 169 that's easy to miss and a no-parking sign announcing you've arrived at the end of the road. (It actually took a little digging online for me to figure out that the Iron County Forest owns the property). But the stairwells (lots of stairs) and decks down to the falls are well-built and the scenery is worth the climb back up. The upper falls is a long cascade through a shallower portion of the gorge, and the lower section is a shorter, steeper falls with higher canyon walls. There's a pretty little trail below the lower falls that follows the Potato River. There's also a nice small campground with no signs announcing it or pay box, which judging by the look of it unfortunately leads to people living on the sites long-term.
