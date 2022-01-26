Charles “Eddie” Edward Huusko, age 91, he went to be with the lord on January 22, 2022. Eddie was born on October 5, 1930 in Marengo, WI., to Hilma (Mattson) and Charles Huusko. He joined the Army and fought in the Korean War.

After his time in the service Eddie married Shirley (Ewer). They moved to Northern Minnesota where he became a machinist for the Erie Mining Company. Eddie and Shirley raised a loving, caring, rambunctious family of seven children. Later retiring and moving to Cornucopia, WI., where he lived everyday loving his wife, children, living by the lake and feeding the birds.

