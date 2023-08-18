...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron,
Price, Sawyer, Washburn.
Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
Thursday night through Friday morning. However, surface
concentrations continue to be lower than initially anticipated.
Southerly winds will increase in magnitude tonight into tomorrow,
preventing additional transport of smoke into Wisconsin from the
north. Concerns for smoke-enhanced ozone have also decreased with
the lower levels of observed smoke. The advisory will be
cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should still reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion if possible.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Charles E. Huusko Jr., age 67, of the Town of Bell, passed away, Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born January 2, 1956 in Ashland, the son of Charles and Shirley (Ewer) Huusko.
Charles graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School in 1974. He served from 1974 to 1980 in the U.S. Navy as a communications specialist during the Vietnam War. Charles returned home and worked several years as a mail carrier in Hoyt Lakes, MN. Charles moved to the town of Bell in the mid 1990’s to be closer to his family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.