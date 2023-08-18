Charles E. Huusko Jr., age 67, of the Town of Bell, passed away, Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born January 2, 1956 in Ashland, the son of Charles and Shirley (Ewer) Huusko.

Charles graduated from Aurora Hoyt Lakes High School in 1974. He served from 1974 to 1980 in the U.S. Navy as a communications specialist during the Vietnam War. Charles returned home and worked several years as a mail carrier in Hoyt Lakes, MN. Charles moved to the town of Bell in the mid 1990’s to be closer to his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Huusko, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments