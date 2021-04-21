The CESA 12 Board of Control has unanimously approved the hiring of Dominic Madison as the seventh CESA 12 agency administrator. Madison will replace retiring Agency Administrator Ken Kasinski.

A CESA, or cooperative educational service agency, is a nonprofit government agency that helps administer local school districts. CESA 12 is headquartered in Ashland and serves districts across the region.

