Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BAYFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES... At 1145 AM CDT,a strong thunderstorm was 7 miles southeast of Port Wing, or 35 miles south of Split Rock Lighthouse SP, moving northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near... Herbster around 1155 AM CDT. Cornucopia around 1205 PM CDT. Bayfield and La Pointe around 1215 PM CDT. Red Cliff and Sand Bay around 1220 PM CDT. Raspberry Island around 1225 PM CDT. Madeline Island around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Big Bay State Park and Apostle Islands National Lake Shore. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard-topped vehicle.