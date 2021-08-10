Washburn football

Tony Richardson runs in a 2019 football game between Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore and Shell Lake. The Castle Guards are on their own this year, out of the co-op team and competing after missing last year due to the pandemic. (File photo)

After missing the 2020 season due to COVID, the Washburn Castle Guards eight-person football team returns a wealth of experience and a healthy roster of up to 16 players for the 2021 season. While there is reason for optimism, no wins are guaranteed for a program that will play this season without a Bayfield High School cooperative. Up first are two games that expect to be hard-fought, Head Coach Adam Coykendall said.

“Our season opens with two very tough games — 2019 conference champion Shell Lake and then the eight-man state champion, Luck,” Coykendall said. “We have a small core of guys with three years of starting experience, so we will be relying on them to be leaders in hard work and preparation as practice begins.”

