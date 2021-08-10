The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Bayfield County in northwestern Wisconsin...
Southern Ashland County in northwestern Wisconsin...
North central Sawyer County in northwestern Wisconsin...
* Until 1230 PM CDT.
* At 1151 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of
Namekagon Lake, or 27 miles north of Chippewa Flowage, moving
northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sanborn, Mellen, Marango, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon Lake,
Namekagon, Morse, Teal Lake, Franks Field, Ghost Lake, High Bridge,
Birch Hill, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, Grand View, and New
Odanah.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL...1.00IN;
WIND...60MPH
Weather Alert
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN BAYFIELD AND
NORTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES...
At 1145 AM CDT,a strong thunderstorm was 7 miles southeast of Port
Wing, or 35 miles south of Split Rock Lighthouse SP, moving northeast
at 45 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph, nickel size hail, and frequent cloud to
ground lightning can be expected with this storm.
This storm will be near...
Herbster around 1155 AM CDT.
Cornucopia around 1205 PM CDT.
Bayfield and La Pointe around 1215 PM CDT.
Red Cliff and Sand Bay around 1220 PM CDT.
Raspberry Island around 1225 PM CDT.
Madeline Island around 1230 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Big Bay State Park and
Apostle Islands National Lake Shore.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard-topped vehicle.
Tony Richardson runs in a 2019 football game between Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore and Shell Lake. The Castle Guards are on their own this year, out of the co-op team and competing after missing last year due to the pandemic. (File photo)
After missing the 2020 season due to COVID, the Washburn Castle Guards eight-person football team returns a wealth of experience and a healthy roster of up to 16 players for the 2021 season. While there is reason for optimism, no wins are guaranteed for a program that will play this season without a Bayfield High School cooperative. Up first are two games that expect to be hard-fought, Head Coach Adam Coykendall said.
“Our season opens with two very tough games — 2019 conference champion Shell Lake and then the eight-man state champion, Luck,” Coykendall said. “We have a small core of guys with three years of starting experience, so we will be relying on them to be leaders in hard work and preparation as practice begins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.