Carolyn Marlene Vlasaty, age 51, of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home on January 30th, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. She was born September 10, 1970 in Silver Bay, MN, the daughter of Byron and Maryann Shilts.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed shopping and going to the hair salon with her daughter, motorcycling with her husband, spending time with her son and two grandchildren, and was a very hard worker. She always knew how to put a smile on someone’s face and her laugh was very contagious. She will be missed so very much but remembered and cherished even more.

