Carol Mae (Erickson) Wartman age 89, died Tuesday February 7, 2023 at the Morning Star Assisted Living in Rockford, Illinois. She was born on November 5, 1933 in Superior, Wisconsin, daughter of Edna (Berg) and Conrad Erickson. She first lived in Superior where her father owned and operated the Valley Brook Creamery. When she was 13, her family moved to Ashland Wisconsin, as her father bought the Pioneer Creamery there. At that time she was put in charge of hiring a crew of summer workers cleaning and sorting berries and making ice cream treats. She also had the job of driving a truck to Superior and Duluth delivering ice cream.
Carol graduated from Ashland High School in 1951, then attended Northland College and also the Minneapolis Business College. After graduating she moved to San Francisco where she worked as a secretary for one of the Hills Brothers of Hills Brothers Coffee Company. She was enjoying life in San Francisco when her father called and asked her to return home to Ashland and manage the Pic Ice Cream Store, which she did. She also worked for WATW radio station in Ashland where one of her duties was being the stork reporter calling the local hospitals live on air to inquire about new babies born in the past 24 hours.
