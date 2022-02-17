Carol Lynn Wheelock-Mashlan, age 60, town of Kelly, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home. She was born May 29, 1961 in Waukegan, IL, the daughter of Robert and June (Walton) Wheelock.
Carol received her Bachelor’s degree from UW-Superior and her Master’s degree in education from UW-Stout. She worked as a special education teacher for CESA throughout the state and furthered her career as director of special education for the Hayward school district. She married Rick Mashlan in Las Vegas, NV on October 31, 2004. The couple has lived in the town of Kelly for 5 years where they have co-owned the OutYak Ranch.
Carol loved traveling, arts, crafts and knitting. She made countless creations, which she shared with family and friends. She also loved animals, especially her baby goats, and her hobby farm and Yak farm were a daily joy in her life. She was a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church of Dauby.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Mashlan; son Christopher (Bobbi) Mashlan; daughter, Jennifer Guggenheimer and Traci (Jason) Crowley; grandchildren, Tim, Madison, Brandon, Mason, Gavon, Dillon and Isabella; brothers, Bobby (Brandy) and Jimmy (Ann) Wheelock; sister, Debbie (Larry) Gobel; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey Wheelock.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the St. Peter Catholic Church in Dauby and with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
A reception will follow the service at the church on Saturday. The burial will be held in the Moquah National Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Angel Flights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.