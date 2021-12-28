Carl M. Seeger, 93 of Ashland, WI passed away Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn, WI. Carl was born Aug 6, 1928 in Ashland the son of Joseph A. and Ann (Roy) Seeger.
He attended Saint Agnes and DePadua High Schools in Ashland, graduating in 1946. On May 9, 1970 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Sullivan in Ashland. He worked in the family grocery store and managed it until 1960. He was employed by the E. Garnich Wholesale Hardware Company as a salesman until it was destroyed by fire in 1975. He then worked for the C.G. Bretting Mfg Company until his retirement in 1992. Carl served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a charter member and retiree of the local National Guard unit. He was very active in the VFW and American Legion, serving as commander of both VFW Post 690 and American Legion Post 90 in Ashland. He was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland, the Ashland Knights of Columbus and the Ashland Rod and Gun Club. He was involved in volunteer work at the Church, Senior Center and Veterans groups. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his canine companions, Buddy and Harper.
