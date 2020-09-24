Car crash

 Bayfield County Sheriff's Office

A collision between a car and a pickup truck towing a camper trailer at about 12:20 p.m. Monday on Highway 13 in Bayfield County resulted in the death of one of the drivers and an injury to a passenger.

Shortly before the crash, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a car traveling southbound with a reportedly erratic driver behind the wheel. The car drove into the opposing lane and collided with an oncoming northbound pickup truck pulling a camper trailer near Wedal Road. Both vehicles caught fire.

