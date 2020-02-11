Hayward Co-op

Ashland senior Lily Pergolski (5) shoots and scores during the second period of a girls hockey game between the Hayward co-op and Superior on Tuesday at the Bay Area Civic Center.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO
The Hayward co-op skated to a 7-3 victory over Superior in a girls hockey game Tuesday evening at the Bay Area Civic Center.
The Canes outshot the Spartans 36-20 in the game.
Hayward (10-11-2) plays Wisconsin Valley Union in Marshfield on Thursday.


