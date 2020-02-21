CHIPPEWA FALLS — The No. 5 seed Hayward Co-op scored late to force overtime and pulled off an upset win over No. 6 seed Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in the opening round of the WIAA girls hockey postseason tournament on Thursday.
Ella Ausman gave the Sabers (10-11-2) the lead with a goal in early in the second period, but Hayward's Jerzy Petit leveled the score with under five minutes left in the third period.
