Ashland, WI (54806)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.