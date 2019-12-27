Canes Hockey

Alex Pieterek skates in this file photo from Jan. 5.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Hayward Co-op girls hockey team opened its holiday tournament with a major upset victory and rallied to defeat the fourth-ranked Fox Cities Stars 2-1 at the Eau Claire/Black River Falls Tourney Friday at the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena.

Fox Cities (9-2-0) led 1-0 after the second period, but Hayward (4-5-0) scored twice in the third period to hand the reigning state champions just their second loss of the season.

(Copyright © 2019 APG Media)

Load comments