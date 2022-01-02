There is darkness these days; and the coming of the light. Late in this evening of the year we feel the heavy, long nights crawl, creep, slip in and grasp us. Our minds are swept up in the slow flow of the dark’s coming, engulfed sometimes. As the sun sets, the cold settles further and grips the night. You look up and suddenly it’s dimming, it’s here. The black nights of early winter surround us, and the cold heat of stars is so far away they are mere pinpricks, and no help. But take heart, the fist is unclenching now; it slowly and silently opens to let the light return. A minute each day, perhaps, to be revered, nodded at and curtsied to each morning, smiled upon each evening; blow it a kiss as it recedes later and later, arrives earlier and earlier incrementally and unstoppable. The darkness of a far north winter is sometimes a subject of discussion or is a thing to be deliberately ignored, much as one attempts to ignore the low growl of the strange dog following at our heels or the man on the hot-night city sidewalk just enough behind in the shadows as we walk, still there, still there. It is a mild and nagging discomfort pulsing with the urge to bolt. Only occasionally does it truly become this palpable. The Christmas tree lights chase it away, the firelight, the long novel set in summer, the bright white of snowfall. They all serve as guardians. But the dark is there, it remains; murmurs along roadways and streets at town’s edge, drags itself slowly along the treeline of cold woods, comes right up to your window and peers in. Of course, it is lovely, too; it makes us feel alive in its own way, good or bad. A friend and a nemesis, both. It gives and it takes.
Winter solstice. Beautiful words in our ears. It has happened and we have cartwheeled past. Do you feel it? A beautiful sight in our eyes. A new beginning, another turn. This day our hemisphere welcomes the return of the light; our headlong tortoise-pace race toward a longer day, toward first the fierce cold and then the warming. A snowball of a race; gaining momentum and still losing heat initially, but welcoming the sun just the same. The sun. Low and short, it makes its way to higher and longer views, pulls us along and says to us, “Please rise” with its arms uplifted. We are a choir and we sing its praises, a congregation of the church of the sun. Winter is young now, but bright and eager, hope-fully climbing out of the dark. Soft, pink hues of morning and evening take our hands as if to say, “It’s alright, I’m here.” Metaphors live in our minds to ease our burdens and explain our human conditions; they make us think and wonder and delight. Sunlight is life and sunlight is hope and the sun is a ball of fire. It is dawn in the literal darkness and in the soul’s dark night as well. The sun is a new day. Socrates calls the sun the “child of goodness” for the sun illuminates the physical world just as goodness illuminates truth, so says he. Romeo says, “Juliet is the sun.” Bright and shining, his love, his hope. The winter solstice encompasses endings and beginnings alike, the death of the old and the life of rebirth and the beauty of the two. It is the return trip of our sun to its full brilliance. Our sun, it is ours amid the multitude of stars and galaxies, the known cosmos and unknown; it is our very own ball of fire and it consistently returns each year at the winter solstice to grow greater again. With that return, that rebirth, that renewed chance at living life, it lights up our inner psyche as well as our physical reality; in the glittering snow spread sparkling before our skis there lies a new path to break through the woods, through the life we’re given, through the days we’re handed. It is a new year, a clean calendar with empty squares; yours to write upon what you wish. A Tabla Rasa. It sits upon your desk, and from a window warm golden rays streak across it, orange and yellow. It is your future, it is a new year, it is a new day, it is all yours — lucky you — and it is bathed in light, light, wonderful light.
