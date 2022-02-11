Caleb Gideon Zakovec, age 23, of Vero Beach, FL and formerly of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly after an automobile accident on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Vero, Beach. He was born October 20, 1998 in Ashland, the son of Zachary and Cindy (Otto) Zakovec.
Caleb was a fun-loving and energetic young man who was pleasure to be around. He loved the outdoors and took every opportunity to go fishing, hunting and long rides on his motorcycle and four wheelers. He also enjoyed playing pool with his friends and family.
