...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gales up to 40 kt and
waves 7 to 10 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions will be hazardous to smaller
vessels before and after the period of gales.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12
inches with localized accumulation of up to 14 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snow totals are expected over
the high terrain areas of northern Bayfield, northeast Ashland,
and northern Iron counties with lower totals farther inland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
