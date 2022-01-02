CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 33-year-old Cadott volunteer firefighter died of COVID-19 Wednesday after battling the disease for months.

Matt Siddons had been hospitalized more than 60 days, and in mid-December, was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he had hoped to get a lung transplant.

