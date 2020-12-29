First timers win 6K men's, women's North End Snowshoe Classic race

Stephanie Erickson, 40, of Sarona was the first woman finisher of the 2020 6K North End Snowshoe Classic Race south of Cable.

 

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the North End Snowshoe Classic on Saturday, Jan. 2. Starting at the North End Trailhead, two miles south of Cable on Randysek Road, the Snowshoe Classic will offer 5K and 10K options. The 5K race will start at 9:45 a.m. and the 10K at 10 a.m. The race is open to the public and all levels of participants are welcome to join in the fun.

