A Cable man was badly injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Cable.
A vehicle driven by Derrick Ludzack of Cable was southbound on Highway 63 when it crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle driven by Connor Woods of Fairbank, Iowa. Woods had two other passengers riding with him at the time of the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.