Cable crash
Contributed photo

A Cable man was badly injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near Cable.

A vehicle driven by Derrick Ludzack of Cable was southbound on Highway 63 when it crossed the center line and crashed into a vehicle driven by Connor Woods of Fairbank, Iowa. Woods had two other passengers riding with him at the time of the crash.

