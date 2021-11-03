Brown

Butternut’s Mike Brown ran 19th at the cross country state meet over the weekend.

Senior Mike Brown of the Butternut High School boys’ cross country team capped his prep career with a 19th-place finish in Div. 3 at the WIAA state cross country Championships Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Brown covered the 5K course in 17:24.4. among 149 runners. Brown placed 32nd in the 2020 state meet with a time of 17:36.44.

