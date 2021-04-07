...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 4 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Western Lake Superior nearshore waters excluding the
Outer Apostle Islands.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Business group, DNR agree not to release PFAS tests for now
MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin environmental regulators have reached an agreement with the state's largest business group and won't release results of water sampling for unregulated PFAS chemicals until the courts decide whether state law allows for testing of the manmade compounds.
The agreement between the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce means water sampling from industrial and municipal treatment plants for the so-called "forever chemicals" can continue, but the results will not be released to the public.
