Fish Creek

The Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation will be able to continue work to reduce runoff into Chequamegon Bay with a $199,726 grant awarded this week.

Money from the Great Lakes Commission will fund the second phase of the Burke Center’s sediment-reduction project on North Fish Creek. Work on Phase Two will begin in October.

