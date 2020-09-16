...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, BURNETT, WASHBURN,
BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTH CASS AND
CROW WING COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED
CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
Fish Creek
Contributed photo by Ben Lee of Fish Creek Restoration.
