...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12 AM CDT Wednesday, July 21. This advisory affects people in
all Wisconsin counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will be transported along a
frontal boundary from northeast to southwest throughout the day.
Associated spikes in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations
have been observed and may result in air quality index (AQI) values
reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups
include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and
cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities
for a prolonged period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
I recently heard someone say, “Driving through that traffic was no picnic!” They were coming out of a construction zone in rush hour, and while I’ve heard this phrase before, “it was no picnic” struck me as an interesting comparison. I remember as a kid, picnic was a suspicious word. You might be stuck in a gunny sack and told to run, only to have adults hoot and laugh when you fell on your face. Or they made you race by moving an egg with your nose.
Yet this year, the word “picnic” was music to my ears. While we’ve been together on ZOOM and adapted some services and events outdoors, last weekend was the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s annual picnic. Last year we cancelled the picnic due to the surge in regional COVID cases. After a year of everything being adapted, and most of it virtual or distanced, it was absolute joy to do something we’ve always done: gather in mid-July for a meal outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.