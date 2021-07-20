I recently heard someone say, “Driving through that traffic was no picnic!” They were coming out of a construction zone in rush hour, and while I’ve heard this phrase before, “it was no picnic” struck me as an interesting comparison. I remember as a kid, picnic was a suspicious word. You might be stuck in a gunny sack and told to run, only to have adults hoot and laugh when you fell on your face. Or they made you race by moving an egg with your nose.

Yet this year, the word “picnic” was music to my ears. While we’ve been together on ZOOM and adapted some services and events outdoors, last weekend was the Chequamegon Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s annual picnic. Last year we cancelled the picnic due to the surge in regional COVID cases. After a year of everything being adapted, and most of it virtual or distanced, it was absolute joy to do something we’ve always done: gather in mid-July for a meal outdoors.

