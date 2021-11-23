...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
The trail is reasonably well-marked, but hikers will have to beware of sudden departures from logging roads. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
A fence blocks the entrance to an old copper mine along the trail. Miners found some copper, but not enough to make the mine viable, according to the Department of Natural Resources. (Contributed photo by Sarah Morris)
The first snowfall of the season is behind us and as of this writing the bay is finally starting to show a skin of ice along the shore. It'll be a while before there's enough snow to groom the trails for skiiers, but it's a good time to explore a trail in a decent pair of boots. Since I recently had to pick up some venison over in Poplar, it seemed like a good time to explore the Brule River State Forest trails, something I've been meaning to do for a couple of years. The Bayfield Road trail is a few miles north of Highway 2 near the town of Brule, and it's worth a visit any time of year.
The Bayfield Road trail is a 2.2-mile loop that follows along the pre-railway carriage road between Superior and Bayfield. Hikers or snowshoers looking for a longer trek can access the trail system near the Copper Range Campground and add about three miles to the round trip. The parking area is past the nice little public campground (a couple of campsites were occupied by intrepid souls even mid-week) and next to the DNR sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.