Bruce H. Hanson, age 66, of Ashland, passed away, Monday, June 19, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He was born September 15, 1956 in Ashland, the son of Howard and Clarice “Sis” (Bloom) Hanson.

Bruce graduated in 1974 from Ashland High School. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served for two years. Bruce returned home and worked for the Federal Fish Hatchery and other various jobs.

