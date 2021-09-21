The Bayfield Trollers cross country team has a full schedule of Indianhead Conference meets set for September and October in which the team will compete with Bay-Area runners from South Shore, Mellen, Drummond, and Washburn. With interest among athletes at the school on the rise, according to Coach Ron Borchers, Bayfield looks to add runners to its team during the 2021 season.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.