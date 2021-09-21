Briefs

The Bayfield Trollers cross country team has a full schedule of Indianhead Conference meets set for September and October in which the team will compete with Bay-Area runners from South Shore, Mellen, Drummond, and Washburn. With interest among athletes at the school on the rise, according to Coach Ron Borchers, Bayfield looks to add runners to its team during the 2021 season.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments