...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. heads toward first during the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2021, in Denver. The Boston Red Sox acquired Bradley from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers on Wednesday night, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.
The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions.
