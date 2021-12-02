Red Sox Moves Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. heads toward first during the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2021, in Denver. The Boston Red Sox acquired Bradley from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers on Wednesday night, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

 David Zalubowski

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton on Wednesday night and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.

The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions.

