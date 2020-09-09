...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) hits a double to drive in two runs against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
DETROIT — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0 on Wednesday.
Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.
