Brewers Tigers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia (24) hits a double to drive in two runs against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

 Duane Burleson

DETROIT — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0 on Wednesday.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

