Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&