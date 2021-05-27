Brewers-Lindblom Baseball

In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Josh Lindblom throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis. The Milwaukee Brewers have designated for assignment veteran right-hander Josh Lindblom. Milwaukee designated Lindblom while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night May 26, 2021 against the San Diego Padres.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

MILWAUKEE — Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season.

Milwaukee made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.

