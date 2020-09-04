Brewers Moves Baseball

FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Smoak is congratulated after scoring during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix. The Brewers added first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and designated Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

 Darron Cummings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers claimed first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach off waivers and designated Justin Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge.

Smoak, 33, had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats. Smoak went 1 of 21 over his last eight games, though he did walk twice and score two runs Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

