...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, TWO HARBORS
TO DULUTH MN, DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON
HARBOR WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
FILE - In this March 1, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Justin Smoak is congratulated after scoring during a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Phoenix. The Brewers added first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and designated Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers claimed first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach off waivers and designated Justin Smoak for assignment as they attempt to boost their struggling lineup and make another September surge.
Smoak, 33, had been hitting .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts in 113 at-bats. Smoak went 1 of 21 over his last eight games, though he did walk twice and score two runs Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
