Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&