...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF LAKE SUPERIOR.
* WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER
COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES.
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing. Braun is due a $4 million buyout. The 37-year-old often said this year that this might be his final season. He has spent his entire career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 career home runs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.
Braun became a free agent and is due a $4 million buyout.
