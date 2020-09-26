ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list Friday with a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander's breakthrough season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round. The Brewers (27-29) are outside of playoff position but haven't been eliminated from contention yet heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments