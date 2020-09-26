...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE.
* WHERE...THE NEARSHORE WATERS OF WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR FROM GRAND
PORTAGE TO DULUTH, MN TO SAXON HARBOR, WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG
SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE
YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS.
&&
Brewers' Burnes goes on IL with strained left oblique
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list Friday with a strained left oblique, likely ending the right-hander's breakthrough season.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that if Milwaukee advances to the playoffs, Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round. The Brewers (27-29) are outside of playoff position but haven't been eliminated from contention yet heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
