Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...DENSE FOG WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. * WHERE...THE NEARSHORE WATERS OF WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR FROM GRAND PORTAGE TO DULUTH, MN TO SAXON HARBOR, WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...LOW VISIBILITY WILL MAKE NAVIGATION DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST NAVIGATE, PROCEED WITH CAUTION. USE PROPER FOG SIGNALS. MAKE SURE ALL RUNNING LIGHTS ARE ON. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR RADAR AND COMPASS. &&