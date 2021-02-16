Brewers Blue Jays Trade Baseball

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Derek Fisher plays against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Boston. The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Fisher from the Blue Jays for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Both teams announced the trade Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

 Michael Dwyer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Derek Fisher from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash and a player to be named.

Both teams announced the trade Monday night.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments