Jordan Brennan, an Ashland native and the all-time leading scorer for the Ashland Oredockers boys basketball team, is back to his scoring ways for the Northland College Lumberjacks. Brennan, a junior, leads the 'Jacks with a 13.4-point-per-game average against stiff non-conference opponents. With Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play just starting, Brennan will be one of the UMAC's players to watch this season. (Contributed photo)
