FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun watches his grand slam off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati. Braun says he i “strongly leaning” toward retirement, but the Brewers’ home-run leader is not ready to make any decision regarding his future just yet. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
PHOENIX (AP) — Ryan Braun says he's strongly leaning toward retirement, but the Milwaukee Brewers' home-run leader isn't ready to make any decision regarding his future.
Braun visited the Brewers' spring training site Monday and said he hasn't picked up a bat since the end of the 2020 season. The 2011 NL MVP became a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October.
