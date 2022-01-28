It’s. So. Cold. As I write on this January morn, it is hard to explain how so very incredibly cold it happens to be. Truly truly I say to you, almost too cold. Cold is fine — for a little while. But honestly, it’s just been so cold for so long. Don’t misread me: I am an objective observer of the cold; my particular bias is not against the cold, per se, merely the length, the span, the extent of the cold. The bright sun does something to ameliorate the problem; as does the decidedly non-slipperiness of squeaky-cold snow beneath your vehicle tires and its contrasting super-slipperiness beneath your skis. But again, the rub is in the duration. One can endure short-lived atrocities for the most part and recover, it’s those that drag on and on which tend to cause mental anguish. That said, I’ve hit my wall. I’m tired of the dreadful, dastardly, below-zero cold, slippy skis or non-slippy car tires notwithstanding.
It’s time for the tipping point. It’s very much time. Even just a tad. A smidge. Hey, anything above zero works about now. As you read this newspaper in your hands or on your magical glowing computer screen, the extreme cold most likely has released its death grip. It will have leaned a week closer to warmer, edging nearer to the spring equinox; it may even be twenty-something outside your window, a scorcher. But for now, today and this moment, under a brilliant sunrise over the frozen bay my thermometer declared -23 degrees. Did you see the negative sign in front of that number? Just checkin’. It’s tiny, but it makes a big difference. A land frozen deeply. A body of water immobilized and peppered with ice fishing shacks and ice skaters. Any noun with “ice” in front of it is having a good run right about now. Not a news flash or anything, only the normal doings afoot in this northern land this time of year, but still a thing to be commented on, I do believe. What else is a local newspaper than a place to commiserate with others in between headlines?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.