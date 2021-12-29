It's that weird time of year where the days are getting longer and colder on average at the same time. At least we now have enough snow and ice for winter enthusiasts to get out there and do their thing. And while we're doing our thing, birds and wildlife are in their winter groove, traveling in search of food and sometimes hanging out with the same neighbors with whom they'll be fighting for territory once spring arrives. I've been writing about birds that we tend to see only occasionally in the winter in our area and that are almost never seen further south. There are a number of birds that only those of us in the far northern tier of the U.S. are lucky enough to encounter if we're willing to brave the weather. This week's adorable feature is the tiny, mysterious, yet oddly tame boreal owl.
Boreal owls live year-round across much of Canada and Alaska, and in the climatically corresponding higher elevations in the Rocky and Cascade mountains. In our area, they're residents of far northern Minnesota along the Canadian border and the North Shore. In the past five years there have been a number of sightings of these little owls along the South Shore according to records kept by the birding site eBird. The fact that they've been seen and reported is impressive: unlike their showy, morning-person cousins — snowy owls — boreal owls are dark-colored, strictly nocturnal and silent birds. They're pretty easy to miss, and the fact that people see them at all speaks to their general fearlessness and curiosity outside of the breeding season, which is when we tend to encounter them.
