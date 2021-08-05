Book review

When Trent Preszler’s dad died, the cattle rancher, Vietnam war hero and rodeo champion left his toolbox as the sole inheritance for his estranged son. Over the next year, Trent, who initially didn’t know a Philips screwdriver from a flathead, would take his father’s tools and build a masterpiece of a canoe.

It’s not a spoiler to tell you this — the finished canoe features in the author’s photo inside the dust jacket of his memoir, “Little and Often” — but as the setbacks amass, you’ll find yourself wondering how Trent can possibly finish. As much woodworking as there is in the book, it is not a woodworking book. It is an unflinching exploration of love and forgiveness, grief and healing, resilience and persistence, and the strength of family bonds.

