A body found Thursday morning in a ravine near Industrial Park Road on Ashland's east side has been identified as that of a man who had been living in Ashland.
Bradley J. Mattson, 43, had lived in Ashland for the past several years, according to a Ashland Police Department press release. The release said Mattson's family had been notified of his death, but revealed nothing about how he died or how police were investigating the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.