A body found Thursday morning in a ravine near Industrial Park Road on Ashland's east side has been identified as that of a man who had been living in Ashland.

Bradley J. Mattson, 43, had lived in Ashland for the past several years, according to a Ashland Police Department press release. The release said Mattson's family had been notified of his death, but revealed nothing about how he died or how police were investigating the matter.

